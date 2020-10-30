What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

30 October 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Holidate

Netflix

IMDb – 6.2

holidate

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

Showmax

IMDb – 7.4

the-hobbit-the-battle-of-the-five-armies

Blumhouse’s Truth Or Dare

Video Play and Netflix

IMDb – 5.2

truth-or-dare

The Queen’s Gambit – Limited Series

Netflix

IMDb – 8.9

the-queens-gambit

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Showmax

IMDb – 4.4

escape-plan-the-extractors

Get Out

Video Play

IMDb – 7.7

get-out

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

secrets-of-the-saqqara-tomb

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Showmax

IMDb – 7.8

the-girl-with-the-dragon-tattoo-2011

Ouija: Origin Of Evil

Video Play

IMDb – 6.2

ouija-2

Blood of Zeus – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 8.1

blood-of-zeus

The Invisible Man

Showmax

IMDb – 7.1

the-invisible-man

Us

Video Play and Showmax

IMDb – 6.9

us

Barbarians – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 7.3

barbarians

Final Score

Showmax

IMDb – 5.7

final-score

Split

Video Play and Showmax

IMDb – 7.3

split

