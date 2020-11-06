What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

6 November 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Operation Christmas Drop

Netflix

IMDb – 6.0

operation-christmas-drop

Red Dawn

Showmax

IMDb – 5.4

red-dawn

The Catch – Season 1

Video Play

IMDb – 7.2

the-catch

The SpongeBob Movie: Spongs on the Run

Netflix

IMDb – 6.3

the-spongebob-movie-sponge-on-the-run

Walking Tall

Showmax

IMDb – 6.3

walking-tall

Almost Christmas

Video Play

IMDb – 6.1

almost-christmas

Little Women

Netflix

IMDb – 7.8

little-women-2019

Meet the Parents

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 7.0

meet-the-parents

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Video Play

IMDb – 7.8

the-girl-with-the-dragon-tattoo-2011

Unfriended: Dark Web

Netflix

IMDb – 5.9

unfriended-dark-web

Witches in the Woods

Showmax

IMDb – 4.2

witches-in-the-woods

Ruby Gloom

Video Play

IMDb – 7.5

ruby-gloom

The 100 – Season 6

Netflix

IMDb – 7.8

the-100

Suburbicon

Showmax

IMDb – 5.7

suburbicon

Robocop

Video Play

IMDb – 6.1

robocop-2014

