Free version of Showmax launched in South Africa

MultiChoice has launched a free version of Showmax which allows viewers to stream a wide variety of shows without paying a monthly cost.

Called “Showmax Free”, this functionality is available within the latest version of the Showmax mobile app for Android and iOS.

It is also available online through the Showmax website.

On all of these platforms, Showmax Free will present users with periodic advertisements while they watch.

“Showmax Free gives you a chance to watch our great entertainment offering at no cost, and with no commitments,” the company said.

It added that Showmax Free features a selection of ad-supported local and international series, movies, and more.

“Downloads aren’t available but you can watch online anytime, on any screen. No signup or billing details required.”

If users would like to remove advertisements, they will need to sign up to one of Showmax’s paid plans.

Signing up for Showmax Free

Users can open the Showmax app, tap on the “more” menu icon, and enable the option which states “Explore our free, ad-supported content catalogue”.

You will then automatically be redirected to the home screen where you can start watching free shows.

Currently, Showmax’s free content catalogue includes a wide selection of local shows, with major international titles from HBO notably absent.

“Our free catalogue contains an exciting collection of handpicked shows,” Showmax states.

Content may also include live sports matches and highlights when available, Showmax said.

“You can expect early seasons of much-loved favourites, as well as selected local and international series and movies. Plus, you can also enjoy sports highlights and occasional live matches.”

Showmax Free is currently only available in South Africa, and users do not need to sign up or enter billing details to use the services.

