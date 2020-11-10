SuperSport to keep English Premier League rights until 2025

SuperSport has announced that it has renewed its broadcasting rights deal with the English Premier League for a further three seasons.

“SuperSport International is pleased to announce the renewal of its broadcast relationship with the Premier League in a deal for a further three seasons,” MultiChoice said in a statement.

“The deal ensures that SuperSport will be an official broadcaster of the Premier League until 2025.”

These rights extend across the entire broadcast territory of Sub-Saharan Africa (including South Africa) in all languages and through all distribution platforms, including television, Internet, and mobile.

This means that SuperSport will retain its locally exclusive rights to broadcast one of the most popular sporting events in the world.

“These are challenging times for everyone, so to secure these rights is most gratifying,” said MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela.

“We have been a proud partner of the Premier League since its inception.”

“The Premier League stirs the passions of the many football followers throughout Africa on a weekly basis, consistently delivering competitive fixtures and unpredictable results.

Mawela said MultiChoice is pleased to continue to provide this world-class content to its subscribers.

“The Premier League is delighted to renew its long-standing partnership with SuperSport for media rights in Sub-Saharan Africa for a further three seasons,” Premier League Director of Broadcasting Paul Molnar said.

“This renewal is testament to the outstanding content and production offering that SuperSport has consistently delivered to bring Premier League action to passionate fans in the region.”

“We are looking forward to continuing to work with SuperSport and MultiChoice in the years ahead,” Molnar said.

