New European soccer league coming to SuperSport

SuperSport has announced that it has renewed its broadcast rights agreement with UEFA for a further three years.

This will mean that UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League content will continue to be broadcasted on SuperSport, and there will also be a new UEFA football competition coming to local screens – the UEFA Europa Conference League.

“These rights extend across the entire broadcast territory of Sub-Saharan Africa and apply to all distribution platforms, including television, internet and mobile,” MultiChoice said in a statement.

“While SuperSport currently holds rights to the UEFA Europa League in South Africa, the new deal extends to the entire territory of Sub-Saharan Africa (including South Africa).”

The UEFA Conference League is a new 32-team competition that will debut in 2021 and will serve as the bottom level of the existing UEFA League Competition.

“UEFA football competitions showcase the champion footballers of Europe, never failing to produce excitement and drama and we look forward to broadcasting these events in the years to come,” said MultiChoie group CEO Calvo Mawela.

UEFA Events SA Marketing Director Guy-Laurent Epstein said the organisation was happy to renew its deal with SuperSport.

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with SuperSport to bring the best of European club competitions to football fans across Sub-Saharan Africa,” Epstein said.

MultiChoice also recently announced that SuperSport has renewed its broadcasting deal with the English Premier League for another three seasons.

This means that SuperSport will retain its locally exclusive rights to broadcast one of the most popular sporting events in the world.

“These are challenging times for everyone, so to secure these rights is most gratifying,” said MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela.