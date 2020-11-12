New DStv Explora Ultra with Netflix launched

MultiChoice has officially launched its new Explora Ultra, which includes built-in access to Netflix.

The new Explora Ultra will be available at selected retail stores from next week.

MultiChoice said the new decoder offers customers an enhanced viewing experience and the best available local and international content from DStv and Showmax.

“As part of the new experience, Netflix will be available for the first time on the Explora Ultra decoder,” DStv said.

Key features of the new DStv Explora Ultra include:

Built-in Wi-Fi, 4K UHD and Dolby Atmos support

Redesigned interface for easier access to on-demand content

New DStv remote

Showmax and Netflix integration, with more streaming services to follow

The DStv Explora Ultra has a recommended retail price of R2,499 for the standalone device and R3,699 including installation.

“The DStv Explora Ultra has a range of amazing features developed to cater to how our customers watch content today. It delivers seamless enjoyment of broadcast, recorded, streaming, downloaded, and CatchUp content in one easy-to-use environment,” said MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela.

“The Explora Ultra makes it easier than ever before to find, explore and enjoy new content from across DStv channels and third-party streaming apps.”

Netflix partnership

The Netflix app will be integrated into the new Explora Ultra to allow DStv customers the option to sign up for or sign in to their Netflix account.

The partnership also grants DStv customers with an Explora Ultra the possibility of adding their Netflix subscription to their monthly DStv bill.

MultiChoice said the addition of the Netflix app to a DStv Explora Ultra connected to the Internet opens the door to Netflix’s critically acclaimed local and international entertainment across a wide variety of genres.

“Shifting consumer preferences and technological advances drive changes in the way video entertainment services are provided and consumed,” Mawela said.

“This partnership leads with an expanded choice of content, ease and convenience of subscription and payment with the DStv Explora Ultra as an enabler.”

Netflix said it was excited to bring Netflix to more South Africans via the Explora Ultra device.

“We’re excited about this partnership with the MultiChoice Group, bringing Netflix to the Explora Ultra set-top-box will make it easier for our members to seamlessly stream their favourite Netflix shows,” said Netflix director of business development Noaf Ereiqat.

“That’s a win for avid entertainment fans in South Africa.”

DStv package pricing

The images below compare the pricing of DStv package which include the Explora Ultra with those that include previous-generation decoders.

DStv Explora Ultra details

The infographic below details the difference between the Explora Ultra and the previous models (click to enlarge).

Catch-up infographic

The image below details the catch-up offering on these different bouquets.

