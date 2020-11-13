What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.
The Liberator – Miniseries
IMDb – 6.8
Prisoners
IMDb – 8.1
The Bold and the Beautiful – Season 32
IMDb – 3.4
40 and Single – Season 1
IMDb – 6.9
Date and Switch
IMDb – 5.7
The Night Before
IMDb – 6.4
Undercover – Season 2
IMDb – 7.9
The Old Man and the Gun
IMDb – 6.7
The Nutcracker
IMDb – 4.2
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun
IMDb – 8.7
Irrational Man
IMDb – 6.6
6 Hours to Christmas
IMDb – 5.8
Trial 4
IMDb – 6.4
Family Weekend
IMDb – 6.2
The Big Secret – Season 1
IMDb – N/A
