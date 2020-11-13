What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

13 November 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

The Liberator – Miniseries

Netflix

IMDb – 6.8

the-liberator

Prisoners

Showmax

IMDb – 8.1

Prisoners-E invite R2

The Bold and the Beautiful – Season 32

Video Play

IMDb – 3.4

40 and Single – Season 1

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 6.9

40-and-single

Date and Switch

Showmax

IMDb – 5.7

date-and-switch

The Night Before

Video Play

IMDb – 6.4

Undercover – Season 2

Netflix

IMDb – 7.9

undercover

The Old Man and the Gun

Showmax

IMDb – 6.7

the-old-man-and-the-gun

The Nutcracker

Video Play

IMDb – 4.2

The Nutcracker

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

Netflix

IMDb – 8.7

aunty-donnas-big-ol-house-of-fun

Irrational Man

Showmax

IMDb – 6.6

Irrational man

6 Hours to Christmas

Video Play

IMDb – 5.8

6-hours-to-christmas

Trial 4

Netflix

IMDb – 6.4

trial-4

Family Weekend

Showmax

IMDb – 6.2

Family Weekend

The Big Secret – Season 1

Video Play

IMDb – N/A

The Big Secret

Now read: DStv’s big Netflix deal is here – What it means for South Africans

Share your thoughts: What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, a…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend