New DStv Rewards system offers free package upgrades

MultiChoice has rolled out its new DStv Rewards programme, which gives subscribers the ability to earn discounts on DStv products.

The company said that free package upgrades for qualifying subscribers are among the offers available.

This rewards system was first announced in August 2020 and has now officially gone live for all DStv customers.

“The newly-launched DStv Rewards gives subscribers the chance to receive more of the content they love with specials upgrades and customer discounts as well as benefits from BoxOffice, Showmax, and other DStv related products and services,” DStv said in a blog post.

“We want to keep customers entertained, on the couch and off, with access to live events and much more to make the DStv experience, even better.”

Subscribers can sign up for the DStv Rewards programme through the MyDStv app at no additional charge.

How to earn DStv Rewards points

DStv said that customers can earn rewards points – called “stars” – based on the following:

Which package you’re on: You could earn up to 15 stars based on which package you are subscribed to.

The services you’re using, which can add more stars: like streaming Showmax when added to your DStv account, renting BoxOffice movies and streaming DStv via the app.

The number of stars you earn will only be used to determine the reward level you will be on.

There are four rewards levels, which are classified as follows:

Starter : 0-30 stars

: 0-30 stars Rising Star : 31-60 stars

: 31-60 stars Super Star : 61-90 stars

: 61-90 stars Legend: 91+ stars

Discounts and rewards

Subscribers with a higher number of stars are eligible for more offers, which include “rent one, get one free” on Box Office, Uber Eats vouchers, Showmax discounts, free package upgrades, and more.

“Some rewards are ongoing discounts and offers that’ll be yours every month for as long as you’re an active subscriber at that reward level,” DStv said.

“Aside from earning stars, rewards members can look forward to challenges and competitions to get even more rewards.”

“Once you have joined rewards, DStv will also alert you to new offers, challenges, competitions and rewards via email, SMS or notifications via the MyDStv app.”

DStv customers can check their Rewards level and offers by signing in to the MyDStv app and selecting the Rewards icon to join.

They will then be redirected to the Rewards dashboard which will reveal how many starts they have and which special offers they can claim.