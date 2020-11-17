SABC executives paid millions despite huge losses

The SABC published its 2019/20 annual report in Parliament on 17 November 2020, which revealed a net loss of R511 million over the last financial year.

Total revenue at the state broadcaster declined by 12% year-on-year to R5.7 billion, which was attributed partly to a decrease in advertising spend.

TV licence revenue declined by 18% year-on-year to R791 million due to the delayed use of debt collection agencies in this period.

This resulted in only 24% of the total licence fees billed being realised as revenue, compared to 31% for the year ended 31 March 2019.

The SABC recorded R202 million in irregular expenditure while it had R27 million in fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The SABC’s dismal performance and continued financial problems did not stop it from handsomely rewarding its executives, however.

SABC Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe received a salary package of R5.5 million over the last year, while CFO Yolande van Biljon received R3.2 million.

The broadcaster’s senior management also enjoyed large annual salaries, ranging between R2 million and R3 million.

In total, the SABC paid its directors, executives, and senior managers R41.732 million in the last financial year.

The table below provides an overview of the remuneration of the SABC’s top executives and senior management.

SABC Remuneration Name Position Total remuneration MT Mxakwe CEO R5.479 million Y Van Biljon CFO R3.202 million NN Wotshela Group Executive: Radio R2.791 million TP Zikode Chief Audit Executive R2.776 million LV Bayi Company Secretary R2.553 million J Thekiso Group Executive: Human Resources R2.496 million PP Magopeni Group Executive: News R2.423 million NJ Vanara Group Executive: Governance and Assurance R2.405 million T Mulaudzi Group Executive: Commercial Enterprises R2.309 million

