Showmax Black Friday deal revealed – 6 months for R297

MultiChoice will launch a Black Friday special on its Showmax streaming service, which will offer customers six months of Showmax for just R297.

This is a discount of 50% from the standard R594 it would cost to sign up for six months’ access to the streaming platform.

The discounted Black Friday rate works out to only R49.50 per month, offering great savings to new customers.

Showmax said this promotion will be available from 20 November until 11 December 2020.

“The deal is valid for new or returning customers who have no other deals active,” MultiChoice said.

To access the Showmax Black Friday deal, customers can visit this page after creating a Showmax account.

Note that the deal will only be active from 20 November, but customers can also benefit from a 35% discount on six months of Showmax if they sign up using the link above before the Black Friday special goes live.

Free version of Showmax

For those who do not want to pay a monthly subscription, Showmax also recently launched a free version of its streaming service in South Africa.

Called “Showmax Free”, this functionality is available within the latest version of the Showmax mobile apps for Android and iOS, as well as on the Showmax website.

While there is no subscription fee, Showmax Free will present users with periodic advertisements while they watch.

“Showmax Free gives you a chance to watch our great entertainment offering at no cost, and with no commitments,” the company said.

It added that Showmax Free features a selection of ad-supported local and international series, movies, and more.

“Downloads aren’t available but you can watch online anytime, on any screen. No signup or billing details required.”

Now read: DStv with uncapped fibre to launch soon