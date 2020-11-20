What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.
Bodyguard
IMDb – 4.6
Girl Child
IMDb – N/A
A Million Ways To Die In The West
IMDb – 6.1
We Are the Champions – Season 1
IMDb – 8.0
Revelations – Season 1
IMDb – 6.5
Funny People
IMDb – 6.3
The Boss Baby: Back in Business – Season 4
IMDb – 6.4
The Domestics
IMDb – 5.7
Kong: Skull Island
IMDb – 6.6
The Crown – Season 4
IMDb – 8.7
The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman
IMDb – 6.4
Toys of Terror
IMDb – 4.0
Arkansas
IMDb – 5.9
Here And Now
IMDb – N/A
The Danish Girl
IMDb – 7.1
