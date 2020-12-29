OLED vs QLED – Which is the best for gaming

If you are a console gamer, you should be fully aware that your TV is one of the most important considerations when setting up your gaming system.

There are a seemingly endless number of TVs to choose from, and there are many considerations you should make when deciding which TV to purchase.

These include the size, brand, smart technology, and pricing supported by the TV.

However, the above specifications are relatively simple to understand, one consideration that may be more complicated to some buyers is the panel technology that the TV uses.

The two premium technologies that you should be looking at are QLED and OLED – but it may not be clear which one is better for your gaming needs.

This is what you need to know.

QLED

QLED stands for Quantum Dot LED TV, although interestingly it is actually more of an LCD display than an LED display.

QLED TVs essentially involve putting a quantum dot colour filter in front of a traditional LCD backlight.

This essentially means that QLED TVs essentially use upgraded LCD technology.

However, this doesn’t mean that QLED displays to not offer an incredibly high-quality visual product.

The quantum dot colour filter results in both the contrast and colour of the screen being enhanced and Samsung’s QLED TVs can offer up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness on its top TVs.

To put this into context, HDR requires 1,000 nits.

This means that HDR and 4K imagery are boosted significantly compared to traditional LED technology.

The new gaming consoles from Sony and Microsoft – the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X – both support 4K content, meaning that improved 4K visual quality is a big benefit to gamers.

QLED TVs are mostly available from Samsung, although there are a few other brands that offer this technology.

These TVs are almost exclusively 4K displays, although some of Samsung’s first 8K TVs also use this technology.

OLED

Unlike QLED, OLED is a completely different technology to LCD – which was commonly used in older TVs.

OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode and it works by using a film between two conductors that emits light when it is connected to an electric current.

One of the coolest parts about this technology is the quality of blacks produced by this technology.

This is because the pixels themselves are producing light – meaning that when black colour is needed, the light is turned off completely.

Other benefits of this technology include fast refresh rates and great contrast.

OLED is still a relatively low volume technology in comparison to traditional LED monitors, but it is rising in prominence as content continues to require better displays to gleam its full benefits.

It is also used by most of the major TV makers other than Samsung, such as LG, Panasonic, and Sony.

Which to choose for gaming

There are benefits and drawbacks to both displays when it comes to choosing the right one as a gamer.

OLED displays will generally offer a better contrast, which makes games designed to be admired for their cinematic nature more enjoyable.

Some of these TVs – such as those from LG – also come with Nvidia’s G-Synch technology to make gameplay smoother.

On the other hand, QLED TVs are able to display a much brighter image, which can make gameplay more intuitive such as if you’re playing a first-person shooter and need to spot your enemies.

However, QLED and OLED displays are both going to offer you an incredible gaming experience, and the bigger consideration should arguably not involve the panel itself.

You should prioritise a TV that has HDMI 2.1 ports as these support 4K video at 120Hz, as well as 8K video at 60Hz when gaming.

Other considerations include low input lag and the variable refresh rate supported by the TV.