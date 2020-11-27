SABC will auction off properties to raise money

The SABC has announced that it will terminate the lease agreements for its non-core properties, effective 1 December 2020, before auctioning these properties.

These properties include residential properties which are currently being leased to SABC employees as well as other people.

The disposal of these properties will take place in the form of a public auction, which means that the SABC cannot offer the right of first refusal to its current tenants.

The broadcaster said it has taken into account the festive season by extending the termination notice period beyond those that are in the lease agreements, and said it will be providing current outgoing tenants further support during this time.

“The disposal of non-core assets is part of the organisation’s Turnaround Strategy and Target Operating Model (TOM), to ensure that the business invests in relevant assets, which are in line and focused on the core business of the public broadcaster,” said SABC CFO Yolande van Biljon.

“The selling of non-core assets will also assist in the much-needed cash injection required for the SABC to become and remain financially sustainable.”

The SABC said it will make a formal announcement regarding the date of the public auction and will keep the public informed on any related information pertaining to this process through its radio, television, and online platforms.

SABC cutting expenses

This news follows the SABC attempting to reduce its costs in several controversial ways in recent weeks.

It has been pushing for subscriptions to online streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video to be included in the services that require South Africans to pay for a TV licence.

Additionally, its attempts to downsize its workforce have been met with stoic resistance by employees and the wider South African public.

This forced the public broadcaster to suspend its retrenchment processes until the end of 2020.