What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

27 November 2020

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

The Five-Year Engagement

Netflix

IMDb – 6.2

the-five-year-engagement

Forever My Girl

Showmax

IMDb – 6.7

forever-my-girl

The Boy Next Door

Video Play

IMDb – 4.7

the-boy-next-door

Larry The Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Netflix

IMDb – N/A

larry-the-cable-guy-remain-seated

Z for Zachariah

Showmax

IMDb – 6.0

z-for-zachariah

Drunk Parents

Video Play

IMDb – 3.9

drunk-parents

Unexpectedly Yours

Netflix

IMDb – 6.7

unexpectedly-yours

1917

Showmax

IMDb – 8.3

1917

Tremors: Shrieker Island

Video Play

IMDb – 5.5

tremors-shrieker-island

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Netflix

IMDb – 6.4

Last Christmas

Showmax

IMDb – 6.5

last-christmas

The Overnight

Video Play

IMDb – 6.1

the-overnight

Hillbilly Elegy

Netflix

IMDb – 6.5

hillbilly-elegy

Sonic the Hedgehog

Showmax

IMDb – 6.5

sonic-the-hedgehog

Fight Club

Video Play

IMDb –8.8

fight-club

