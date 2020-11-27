What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix South Africa, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.
The Five-Year Engagement
IMDb – 6.2
Forever My Girl
IMDb – 6.7
The Boy Next Door
IMDb – 4.7
Larry The Cable Guy: Remain Seated
IMDb – N/A
Z for Zachariah
IMDb – 6.0
Drunk Parents
IMDb – 3.9
Unexpectedly Yours
IMDb – 6.7
1917
IMDb – 8.3
Tremors: Shrieker Island
IMDb – 5.5
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
IMDb – 6.4
Last Christmas
IMDb – 6.5
The Overnight
IMDb – 6.1
Hillbilly Elegy
IMDb – 6.5
Sonic the Hedgehog
IMDb – 6.5
Fight Club
IMDb –8.8
