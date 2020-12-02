DStv launches standalone streaming service in South Africa

DStv has launched its standalone streaming service, allowing users to sign up for the full DStv experience without a satellite connection.

“Announced earlier this year during DStv’s showcase, DStv streaming allows for existing and new customers to conveniently access content on their preferred device (mobile, tablet, gaming console or Smart TV) which should be linked to a consistent, high-speed Internet connection for an optimum viewing experience,” the company said.

“Until recently, customers could only subscribe to DStv through a satellite connection, which meant customers needed a decoder to access DStv’s content.”

By signing up for a DStv package from today, subscribers will be able to select whether they want a decoder and satellite installation or a streaming-only package.

They can then watch DStv anywhere and at any time on their iOS device, Android, Chromecast, Apple TV, or Smart TV.

Streaming customers can also watch their favourite shows on Catch Up on four devices, with a maximum of two concurrent streams.

It is important to note that these DStv streaming-only packages are available on a month-to-month basis.

Month-to-month packages

DStv’s new streaming-only packages are available on a month-to-month basis, and no dish installation is required.

These products are similar to Netflix in that customers can sign up and must watch on their own devices, authenticating via their DStv account credentials.

These packages are priced as follows:

Streaming-only Package Price pm DStv EasyView R29 DStv Access R110 DStv Family R279 DStv Compact R399 DStv Compact Plus R529 DStv Premium R819 Add-ons Add Movies R99 Add DStv India R269

“We are led by our customers’ evolving viewing habits and how and when they choose to access our content,” said MultiChoice CEO Nyiko Shiburi.

“The option to use the internet to consume content speaks to how DStv continues to diversify its offerings with a clear intention to drive value and convenience for our customers.”

The official launch of Dstv’s streaming-only packages follows after the company rolled out its DStv Explora Ultra decoder.

This Explora Ultra decoder also functions as a set-top box and includes applications like Netflix, Showmax, DStv Now, and more.

The DStv Explora Ultra has a recommended retail price of R2,499 for the standalone device and R3,699 including satellite installation.

It is important to note that the device can be used without a satellite connection following the launch of these streaming-only DStv packages.

If customers have a home Internet connection they can opt to use this instead of a satellite installation, and simply stream their live DStv content.

South Africans can sign up for DStv’s standalone streaming packages on the company’s website.