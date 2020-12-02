Big court victory for SABC over jobs bloodbath

The Labour Court of South Africa has dismissed the application by the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (BEMAWU) to declare the SABC’s retrenchment process as invalid.

The SABC plans to retrench up to 400 employees – a figure which it said must be cut in order for the company to improve its dire financial situation.

BEMAWU had applied to the court to declare the ongoing Section 189 process at the state broadcaster invalid, and it also called for the withdrawal of redundancy letters sent to SABC employees.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased with today’s judgement by the Labour Court of South Africa, in the matter pertaining to BEMAWU and the SABC,” the SABC said in a statement.

“The Labour Court dismissed, with costs, BEMAWU’s application to declare the Section 189 consultation process as irregular and invalid as well the withdrawal of the redundancy letters.”

The SABC said this decision validated its retrenchment process and proved that the Section 189 process had been procedurally fair and afforded all stakeholders ample opportunity to engage meaningfully.

“The SABC conducted 16 consultative sessions over 4 months with multiple stakeholders, 7 of those were facilitated by independent CCMA commissioners,” it said.

“The SABC used these sessions as a platform to meaningfully engage in a joint consensus-seeking process. The SABC is committed to a fair and transparent process.”

BEMAWU responds

BEMAWU is unhappy with the ruling, however, stating that the Labour Court had failed to understand its case.

“We are of the view that the judge has no proper understanding of our case and that our case should have not been dismissed,” BEMAWU president Hannes Du Buisson told Jacaranda FM.

“We are of the view that it is technically incorrect in law when there is an admission by the SABC or there was no denial on their side.”

Du Buisson said the union will study the judgement and decide whether it will appeal this particular ruling.

The SABC’s retrenchment process has been suspended until the end of December 2020.

