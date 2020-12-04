What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.
Dying of The Light
IMDb – 4.4
While We’re Young
IMDb – 6.3
The Secret Life Of Pets 2
IMDb – 6.5
Johnny English Strikes Again
IMDb – 6.2
Dexter – Season 8
IMDb – 8.7
The Darkest Minds
IMDb – 5.7
Silver Linings Playbook
IMDb – 7.7
For Life – Season 1
IMDb – 7.6
The Predator
IMDb – 5.3
BlacKkKlansman
IMDb – 7.5
The Affair – Season 5
IMDb – 8.0
Furry Vengeance
IMDb – 3.8
Night School
IMDb – 5.6
Filth
IMDb – 7.1
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
IMDb – 7.1
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.