What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Dying of The Light

Netflix

IMDb – 4.4

While We’re Young

Showmax

IMDb – 6.3

The Secret Life Of Pets 2

Video Play

IMDb – 6.5

Johnny English Strikes Again

Netflix

IMDb – 6.2

Dexter – Season 8

Showmax

IMDb – 8.7

The Darkest Minds

Video Play

IMDb – 5.7

Silver Linings Playbook

Netflix

IMDb – 7.7

For Life – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 7.6

The Predator

Video Play

IMDb – 5.3

BlacKkKlansman

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

The Affair – Season 5

Showmax

IMDb – 8.0

Furry Vengeance

Video Play

IMDb – 3.8

Night School

Netflix

IMDb – 5.6

Filth

Showmax

IMDb – 7.1

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Video Play

IMDb – 7.1

Now read: Telkom customers can now pay for Apple Music with airtime