Netflix will have to cut library in South Africa to meet local content quota – Report

Netflix and other international streaming services will likely have to cut their libraries to meet new local content quotas planned by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, according a report from City Press.

The department recently published a whitepaper on broadcasting in which it announced plans to impose a 30% local content quota on video streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Showmax.

“The spirit behind this whitepaper is to ensure a future for the South African broadcasting sector,” the department’s chief director of broadcasting policy Collin Mashile recently said.

While Netflix does feature over 40 South African films and 20 dramas and series, the argument from the department is that this is very small when compared to its wide range of international movies and series – which numbers in the thousands.

Adding South African productions would take time and be an exceptionally expensive exercise for these companies, however, which meant that reducing their international offering would be the only option, said the City Press.

By reducing its number of international shows and movies, Netflix, for example, could meet the local content quota without having to produce more South African shows.

Spokesperson for the department Mish Molakeng told City Press that those streaming services which are unable to meet the quota not would be punished initially, but that they did not expect resistance from the companies.

“They comply with these sorts of requirements in other countries and we believe they will in South Africa, too. If there are challenges, they can engage with ICASA. Our approach is one of cooperation and understanding,” Molakeng said.

A spokesperson for MultiChoice – the owner of Showmax – told City Press that its 59,000 hours of local material across DStv and its other platforms already exceeded the proposed minimum requirement.

TV licence fee for streaming

The government also plans to extend the payment of TV licence fees to include streaming services by broadening the definition of a “broadcasting service” to include online offerings.

If this proposal goes through, it means that people will require a TV licence to watch streaming services.

This is part of an attempt to increase TV licence revenue and compliance, which has come under pressure over the past few years.

The SABC’s annual report for the 2019/2020 financial year revealed that less than a quarter of TV licences were paid over that period.

The broadcaster said TV licence revenue declined by 18% year-on-year to R791 million, which added to the company’s financial woes.

Television journalist and analyst Thinus Ferreira, who runs South African television news website TV with Thinus, previously told MyBroadband that this plan was “insane” and “parasitic”.

“If the SABC isn’t able to cost-effectively and practically collect SABC TV licence fees, it is pathetic to want to force that burden onto the subscriber management systems of private commercial companies,” Ferreira said.

“The SABC doesn’t want to or can’t do the actual or proper hard work and wants to shift the burden for its own incompetence to places that manage their interaction with their customers well and know who they are,” he said.