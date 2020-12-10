The most-watched Netflix shows in South Africa

Netflix has revealed its most popular content in South Africa for 2020.

“This year, South Africans more than doubled the amount of their Netflix viewing compared to 2019,” the streaming service said.

“At the start of the year (pre-Covid lockdowns from Jan – Feb 2020), South Africans spent most of their ‘TV Time’ watching titles across multiple genres – however, from March to July, thrillers, action, musicals and reality had a surge in viewing hours, with kids content, drama and comedy+stand up taking the top three spots of the most popular genres throughout the year.”

The genres that saw the biggest boost in viewing, however, were fantasy, K-Dramas, and anime.

Additionally, many sports fans turned to sports-related documentaries on Netflix during lockdown to compensate for the lack of live sports.

Netflix listed the most popular shows on its platform across various genres, as well as generally popular shows.

“Throughout this year there have been some titles that South Africans couldn’t get enough of,” Netflix said. “These series and films enjoyed the longest run on South Africa’s Top 10 lists after their launch on the service in 2020.”

These titles range across multiple genres and include the following:

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Blood & Water

Money Heist

Modern Family

Love is Blind

Sex Education

The Queen’s Gambit

Lucifer

Emily in Paris

The Stranger

Ozark

Umbrella Academy

Spencer Confidential

Dynasty

Family Feud South Africa

Netflix also listed the top shows across various categories in South Africa, ranked in no particular order.

All the most popular title statistics are based on titles that premiered on Netflix between January and November 2020.

Action

Warrior Nun: Season 1

The Old Guard

Extraction

Bloodshot

Project Power

The Losers

Bad Boys for Life

Spider Man: Far From Home

Charlie’s Angels

Lost Bullet

Comedy

Space Force: Season 1

Hubie Halloween

Holidate

Work It

The Sleepover

Emily in Paris: Season 1

The Wrong Missy

Coffee & Kareem

Love Wedding Repeat

Desperados

Documentaries

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

The Social Dilemma

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Coronavirus Explained

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 1

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 1

World’s Most Wanted: Season 1

Drama

A Fall From Grace

Blood & Water: Season 1

Ratched: Season 1

The Queen’s Gambit: Limited Series

Enola Holmes

Rebecca

Lucifer: Season 5

Barbarians: Season 1

The Last Thing He Wanted

Fantasy

Locke & Key: Season 1

Jumanji: The Next Level

Cursed: Season 1

The Letter for the King: Season 1

Always a Witch: Season 2

A Choo

The School Nurse Files: Season 1

The Protector: Season 3

The King: Eternal Monarch: Season 1

The Protector: Season 4

Anime

Castlevania: Season 3

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Parasyte: The Maxim: Season 1

Blood of Zeus: Season 1

Pokémon: Mewtew Strikes Back – Evolution

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

Dragon’s Dogma: Season 1

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege

BAKI: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

Kids

Feel The Beat

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Willoughbys

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Over the Moon

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 1

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

The Big Show Show: Part 1

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

Romance

The Kissing Booth 2

Seriously Single

Love

Guaranteed

Operation Christmas Drop

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Christmas Made To Order

Dash & Lily: Season 1

Christmas Under Wraps

Always A Bridesmaid

Horror

Dracula: Season 1

Escape Room

The Haunting of Bly Manor

A Quiet Place

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

Don’t Listen

The Purge: Anarchy

Brightburn

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare: Extended Director’s Cut

#Alive

Thrillers

Fatal Affair

Spenser Confidential

Cypher: Season 1

Money Heist: Part 4

Dangerous Lies

The Last Days of American Crime

Rogue City

8

Dark Desire: Season 1

Night Hunter

Sci-Fi

Snowpiercer: Season 1

Code 8

Into The Night: Season 1

Men In Black: International

Biohackers: Season 1

The 6th Day

Altered Carbon: Season 2

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3

Godzilla

Colony: Season 3

Reality

Love is Blind: Season 1

Family Feud South Africa: Season 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 1

Too Hot To Handle: Season 1

Floor is Lava: Season 1

Crazy Delicious: Season 1

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 1

Million Dollar Beach House: Season 1

The Titan Games: Season 1

The American Barbeque Showdown: Season 1

K-Drama

Kingdom: Season 2

The World of the Married: Season 1

My Secret Romance: Season 1

The King: Eternal Monarch: Season 1

The Uncanny Counter: Season 1

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Season 1

Guardian: The Lonely

Great God: Season 1

The School Nurse Files: Season 1

