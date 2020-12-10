The most-watched Netflix shows in South Africa

Netflix has revealed its most popular content in South Africa for 2020.
“This year, South Africans more than doubled the amount of their Netflix viewing compared to 2019,” the streaming service said.
“At the start of the year (pre-Covid lockdowns from Jan – Feb 2020), South Africans spent most of their ‘TV Time’ watching titles across multiple genres – however, from March to July, thrillers, action, musicals and reality had a surge in viewing hours, with kids content, drama and comedy+stand up taking the top three spots of the most popular genres throughout the year.”
The genres that saw the biggest boost in viewing, however, were fantasy, K-Dramas, and anime.
Additionally, many sports fans turned to sports-related documentaries on Netflix during lockdown to compensate for the lack of live sports.
Netflix listed the most popular shows on its platform across various genres, as well as generally popular shows.
“Throughout this year there have been some titles that South Africans couldn’t get enough of,” Netflix said. “These series and films enjoyed the longest run on South Africa’s Top 10 lists after their launch on the service in 2020.”
These titles range across multiple genres and include the following:
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
- Blood & Water
- Money Heist
- Modern Family
- Love is Blind
- Sex Education
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Lucifer
- Emily in Paris
- The Stranger
- Ozark
- Umbrella Academy
- Spencer Confidential
- Dynasty
- Family Feud South Africa
Netflix also listed the top shows across various categories in South Africa, ranked in no particular order.
All the most popular title statistics are based on titles that premiered on Netflix between January and November 2020.
Action
- Warrior Nun: Season 1
- The Old Guard
- Extraction
- Bloodshot
- Project Power
- The Losers
- Bad Boys for Life
- Spider Man: Far From Home
- Charlie’s Angels
- Lost Bullet
Comedy
- Space Force: Season 1
- Hubie Halloween
- Holidate
- Work It
- The Sleepover
- Emily in Paris: Season 1
- The Wrong Missy
- Coffee & Kareem
- Love Wedding Repeat
- Desperados
Documentaries
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness
- The Social Dilemma
- Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
- American Murder: The Family Next Door
- Coronavirus Explained
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 1
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 1
- World’s Most Wanted: Season 1
Drama
- A Fall From Grace
- Blood & Water: Season 1
- Ratched: Season 1
- The Queen’s Gambit: Limited Series
- Enola Holmes
- Rebecca
- Lucifer: Season 5
- Barbarians: Season 1
- The Last Thing He Wanted
Fantasy
- Locke & Key: Season 1
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Cursed: Season 1
- The Letter for the King: Season 1
- Always a Witch: Season 2
- A Choo
- The School Nurse Files: Season 1
- The Protector: Season 3
- The King: Eternal Monarch: Season 1
- The Protector: Season 4
Anime
- Castlevania: Season 3
- Altered Carbon: Resleeved
- Parasyte: The Maxim: Season 1
- Blood of Zeus: Season 1
- Pokémon: Mewtew Strikes Back – Evolution
- Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
- Dragon’s Dogma: Season 1
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege
- BAKI: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
Kids
- Feel The Beat
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- The Willoughbys
- The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run
- Over the Moon
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 1
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
- The Big Show Show: Part 1
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone
Romance
- The Kissing Booth 2
- Seriously Single
- Love
- Guaranteed
- Operation Christmas Drop
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again
- Christmas Made To Order
- Dash & Lily: Season 1
- Christmas Under Wraps
- Always A Bridesmaid
Horror
- Dracula: Season 1
- Escape Room
- The Haunting of Bly Manor
- A Quiet Place
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen
- Don’t Listen
- The Purge: Anarchy
- Brightburn
- Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare: Extended Director’s Cut
- #Alive
Thrillers
- Fatal Affair
- Spenser Confidential
- Cypher: Season 1
- Money Heist: Part 4
- Dangerous Lies
- The Last Days of American Crime
- Rogue City
- 8
- Dark Desire: Season 1
- Night Hunter
Sci-Fi
- Snowpiercer: Season 1
- Code 8
- Into The Night: Season 1
- Men In Black: International
- Biohackers: Season 1
- The 6th Day
- Altered Carbon: Season 2
- Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3
- Godzilla
- Colony: Season 3
Reality
- Love is Blind: Season 1
- Family Feud South Africa: Season 1
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 1
- Too Hot To Handle: Season 1
- Floor is Lava: Season 1
- Crazy Delicious: Season 1
- Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 1
- Million Dollar Beach House: Season 1
- The Titan Games: Season 1
- The American Barbeque Showdown: Season 1
K-Drama
- Kingdom: Season 2
- The World of the Married: Season 1
- My Secret Romance: Season 1
- The King: Eternal Monarch: Season 1
- The Uncanny Counter: Season 1
- It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Season 1
- Guardian: The Lonely
- Great God: Season 1
- The School Nurse Files: Season 1
