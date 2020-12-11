What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Netflix

IMDb – 7.4

The Song of Names

Showmax

IMDb – 6.4

We Bare Bears: The Movie

Video Play

IMDb – 7.0

Pet Sematary

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 5.7

Homemade Christmas

Showmax

IMDb – 6.5

The Intervention

Video Play

IMDb – 6.0

Mank

Netflix

IMDb – 8.1

A.D. The Bible Continues – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 7.5

About Time

Video Play

IMDb – 7.8

Break

Netflix

IMDb – 5.9

Showbiz Kids

Showmax

IMDb – 7.0

The Express

Video Play

IMDb – 7.3

Big Mouth – Season 4

Netflix

IMDb – 8.0

Into the Blue

Showmax

IMDb – 5.9

Tori Tried and True

Video Play

IMDb – N/A