Most-watched TV shows in South Africa

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRCSA) has released its television audience measurements for November 2020.
The data includes a list of the most-watched shows on DStv, SABC 1, 2, 3, and Etv.
The BRCSA said the report does not give the total viewership of DStv commercial channels, and the figures reflect viewership on the platform at the top tier.
For instances where the same show appeared across multiple channels, we only included figures for the channel where it had the highest number of viewers.
The table below details the most-watched shows in South Africa in November 2020.
|Most-Watched TV Shows
|Channel
|Show
|Peak Viewers
|
Top 5
|SABC 1
|Uzalo
|8,529,490
|SABC 1
|Generations: The Legacy
|7,323,551
|SABC 1
|Skeem Saam
|5,446,976
|Etv
|Scandal
|5,062,166
|Etv
|Rhythm City
|3,920,618
|
Top per channel
|SABC 1
|Uzalo
|8,529,490
|SABC 1
|Generations: The Legacy
|7,323,551
|SABC 2
|Muvhango
|3,794,449
|SABC 2
|Lithapo
|1,844,964
|SABC 3
|Afcon 2021 Qualifiers South Africa vs SA
|1,242,030
|SABC 3
|Soccer Wrap
|685,527
|Etv
|Scandal
|5,062,166
|Etv
|Rhythm City
|3,920,618
|DStv
|The Queen
|1,641,515
|DStv
|Gomora
|1,640,143
Moving content online
Internet adoption increased significantly this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent national lockdown.
This caused many South Africans to turn to online streaming for their entertainment needs, and local broadcasters have evolved to meet this demand.
DStv launched a standalone streaming service, allowing customers to sign up for streaming-only packages that do not require a satellite dish.
The SABC also partnered with Telkom to launch TelkomONE – an online streaming service that delivers TV programmes and radio stations licensed to Telkom by the public broadcaster.
TelkomONE will stream SABC television channels 1, 2, Sport, and Education as well as all 19 SABC radio stations.
The SABC provides its content to Telkom on a non-exclusive basis, which means it is still able to launch its own streaming platform or provide its content to others.
