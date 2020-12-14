DStv offers free Premium content for all packages in December

DStv has announced that it will allow all customers to access its Premium bouquet content over a limited period during the holiday season.

This DStv “Open Window” will run from 16 – 20 December 2020.

Customers who are on any DStv package (excluding EasyView) who download the DStv App on their smart device, will be able to access every channel offered on DStv Premium, excluding M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2, and fliekNET.

These excluded channels can be linked to customers’ subscriptions on a month-to-month basis via the Add Movies bundle.

“In the spirit of the festive season, DStv has made Premium channels available across all packages from 16 – 20 December 2020,” DStv said.

It is important to note that the Open Window content is only viewable within the DStv streaming app and not the satellite decoder.

“The open window is for streaming channels only – you won’t see any additional Catch Up but you will see your regular Catch Up,” DStv said.

“If you choose to upgrade, you will get loads more Catch Up with your new package.”

DStv streaming app

The DStv streaming app allows you to access all of the content available on your package without a dedicated decoder.

This promotion follows the official launch of DStv’s standalone streaming service, which allows customers to sign up for DStv packages without a satellite connection.

Instead, they can download the DStv app on their laptop, smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or gaming console to stream all of the channels that are available on their chosen bouquet.

To take advantage of the DStv Open Window promotion from 16-20 December 2020, existing DStv customers can download the DStv app if they have not already before or during this period.

They will then be able to access Premium content when they log in through the streaming service, regardless of which package they have signed up for.