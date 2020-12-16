Showmax reveals its top shows of 2020

Showmax has revealed the most popular shows on its platform throughout the year, as well as the lockdown viewing trends it noted.

“At the start of the national COVID lockdown in March, South Africans were suddenly confined to their homes, which had a dramatic impact on viewers choosing to stream entertainment on Showmax,” the company said.

It noted a 50% increase in active users and a doubling in play events during the level 5 lockdown.

This was the case across all categories – including series and movies, as well as local movies, series, and kids’ content.

“Showmax is the place to stream critically acclaimed HBO series in Africa, with classics like Game of Thrones and Girls proving popular in addition to growing interest in recently launched titles like The Undoing, The Third Day and Industry,” the company said.

Showmax also found that during the lockdown, many South Africans began to watch movies during the week instead of on the weekend.

“At the start of lockdown, there was a big increase in people watching movies during the week,” Showmax said.

“Ordinarily, movies tend to be more popular over weekends when people are at home.”

Popular titles include After (2019), Anna (2019), Hustlers (2019), John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and The Invisible Man (2020).

The most-binged series on Showmax

Showmax also revealed some of the most-watched shows on its platform, based on the highest completion rate and the total number of viewers in the last six months.

“If these aren’t on your watchlist yet, they’ll make for ideal holiday viewing,” Showmax said.

Below are the most-binged series on Showmax this year:

Banshee

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Game of Thrones

Good Karma Hospital

House

Insecure

Lockdown

Madam and Mercy

Modern Family

New Girl

Ray Donovan

Rick and Morty

Sex and the City

Suits

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Walking Dead

True Blood

Younger

