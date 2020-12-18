The most popular TV shows on SABC and DStv during level 5 lockdown

During the initial stages of the COVID-19 lockdown, South Africans were not allowed to leave their homes except for essential tasks and services.

Many were forced to look for entertainment that was not dependent on the outside world, and for this reason, there was a surge in data prices and TV viewership.

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRCSA) publishes monthly viewership figures for the SABC 1, SABC 2, and SABC 3 channels, as well as for Etv and DStv.

These figures reflect the monthly unique viewers that are aged 15 and above, and they reveal the most-watched television programmes in the country.

We looked at the figures for the first three months of the hard COVID-19 lockdown in South Africa – April, May, and June 2020 – to determine what people were watching over this period.

Local favourites Uzalo, Skeem Saam, The Queen, Scandal, and Muchango ranked highly, although regular updates from President Cyril Ramaphosa also featured prominently.

South Africans were eager to hear the government’s decisions on the nationwide lockdown restrictions, and therefore programmes which screened the President’s address saw a massive boost in popularity.

We have listed the most popular TV shows in South Africa during April, May, and June 2020 below.

April 2020

Most-Watched TV Shows – April 2020 Channel Show Peak Viewers Top 5 SABC 1 Uzalo 11,407,540 SABC 1 Generations: The Legacy 9,544,765 SABC 1 Skeem Saam 8,844,068 Etv Scandal 6,255,257 SABC 1 Xhosa News 6,215,597 Top per channel SABC 1 Uzalo 11,407,540 SABC 1 Generations: The Legacy 9,544,765 SABC 2 Muvhango 5,215,075 SABC 2 SABC News:Covid – 19 Updates 5,012,727 SABC 3 Contagion 4,465,588 SABC 3 News 1,034,275 Etv Scandal 6,255,257 Etv Rhythm City 4,863,649 DStv Gomora 2,510,542 DStv The Queen 2,360,221

May 2020

Most-Watched TV Shows – May 2020 Channel Show Peak Viewers Top 5 SABC 1 Uzalo 10,597,540 SABC 1 Skeem Saam 9,013,729 SABC 1 Generations: The Legacy 8,785,046 SABC 2 President’s Update on Lockdown 6,862,788 Etv Scandal 5,986,978 Top per channel SABC 1 Uzalo 10,597,540 SABC 1 Skeem Saam 9,013,729 SABC 2 President’s Update on Lockdown 6,862,788 SABC 2 Live Lotto Draw 5,323,689 SABC 3 Spy in the Wild 1,076,969 SABC 3 Music 751,331 Etv Scandal 5,986,978 Etv Rhythm City 4,653,579 DStv Uyajola 9/9 2,545,688 DStv The Queen 1,484,456

June 2020

Most-Watched TV Shows – June 2020 Channel Show Peak Viewers Top 5 SABC 1 Uzalo 8,739,969 SABC 1 Generations: The Legacy 8,057,180 SABC 1 Skeem Saam 7,889,755 Etv Scandal 5,168,427 Etv Rhythm City 4,198,768 Top per channel SABC 1 Uzalo 8,739,969 SABC 1 Generations: The Legacy 8,057,180 SABC 2 Muvhango 4,039,490 SABC 2 COVID-19: Update from the President 2,133,877 SABC 3 Natures Great Migrations 826,166 SABC 3 Animals with Cameras 742,328 Etv Scandal 5,168,427 Etv Rhythm City 4,198,768 DStv Uyajola 9/9 2,801,197 DStv Umndeni 1,400,826

