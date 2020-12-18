What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

18 December 2020

Here are the latest movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

The Prom

Netflix

IMDb – 6.2

Baby God

Showmax

IMDb – 5.8

Black Panther

Video Play

IMDb – 7.3

Munich

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

A world without NASA

Showmax

IMDb – 7.5

Scoob!

Video Play

IMDb – 5.7

Star Trek Discovery – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb – 7.3

Room 104 – Season 4

Showmax

IMDb – 6.1

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 15

Video Play

IMDb – 7.6

A California Christmas

Netflix 

IMDb – 5.9

Vikings – Season 6

Showmax

IMDb – 8.5

Life in a Year

Video Play

IMDb – 4.9

Life in a Year

The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of the Worst Year

Netflix

IMDb – 5.8

Next – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 6.7

The Broken Hearts Gallery

Video Play

IMDb – 6.1

