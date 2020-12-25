What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

25 December 2020

Here are the best shows and movies to catch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

The Midnight Sky

Netflix

IMDb – 5.6

The Third Day

Showmax 

IMDb – 6.4

The Third Day new

Jingle All The Way

Video Play

IMDb – 5.6

Jingle All the Way

Halloween

Netflix 

IMDb – 6.5

Yours, Mine, and Ours

Showmax 

IMDb – 5.5

Elf

Video Play

IMDb – 7.0

The Spectacular Spider-Man

Netflix

IMDb – 8.1

Despicable Me

Showmax 

IMDb – 7.6

Jack Frost

Video Play

IMDb – 5.4

Schulz saves America

Netflix

IMDb – 7.7

Fiela se Kind

Showmax 

IMDb – 6.5

Almost Christmas

Video Play

IMDb – 6.1

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Netflix

IMDb – 7.2

Industry – Season 1

Showmax 

IMDb – 6.7

Deck the Halls

Video Play

IMDb – 5.0

Now read: Showmax reveals its top shows of 2020

Share your thoughts: What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, a…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend