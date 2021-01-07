The top 10 torrent websites of 2020

Torrent websites remain incredibly popular, with millions of people downloading from these websites every day.

While these websites are well-known for being a source of pirated content, they can also be used to share large files that are legally allowed to be distributed.

However, due to the extensive catalogue of pirated movies, series, video games, and more, the reputation of torrent websites is still a grey area.

TorrentFreak recently published the 10 most pirated TV shows in the world, with the Mandalorian taking the top spot.

Filling out the top three were The Boys and West World. The top ten most torrented TV shows for 2020 are detailed below.

Rank Last year Show title 1 (3) The Mandalorian 2 N/A The Boys 3 N/A Westworld 4 (4) Vikings 5 N/A Star Trek: Picard 6 (8) Rick and Morty 7 (6) Walking Dead 8 N/A The Outsider 9 (10) Arrow 10 (7) The Flash

Most popular torrent websites

TorrentFreak has now added to the above information by detailing the ten most popular torrent websites for the year 2020.

It used the Alexa website rank of these torrent websites to formulate its list.

It noted a trend where English-language torrent sites decreased in numbers, whereas foreign language site usage grew.

“For example, sites such as Rutracker.org, Rutor.info, Yggtorrent.si, Etoland.co.kr, Nnnmclub.to, Dytt8.net, and Torrentdia.com are all more popular than the sites at the bottom of our top 10,” said TorrentFreak.

TorrentFreak’s report shows that The Pirate Bay remains the most visited torrent site in the world, with millions of visitors per day before even considering any proxies and mirrors.

Two newcomers enter the top ten – TorrentGalaxy and Zooqle – while Torrentz2 and Tamilrockers both lost their positions in the list.

The top 10 is as follows:

1. ThePirateBay

Alexa rank: 299

Last year: 1

2. YTS.mx

Alexa rank: 376

Last year: 2

3. 1337x

Alexa rank: 394

Last year: 3

4. NYAA.si

Alexa rank: 824

Last year: 5

5. RARBG

Alexa rank: 826

Last year: 4

6. FitGirl Repacks

Alexa rank: 2,342

Last year: 9

7. LimeTorrents

Alexa rank: 2,769

Last year: 8

8. EZTV.re

Alexa rank: 5,681

Last year: 7

9. TorrentGalaxy

Alexa rank: 5,734

Last year: N/A

10. Zooqle

Alexa rank: 6,907

Last year: N/A

