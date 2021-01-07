The top 10 torrent websites of 2020

Torrent websites remain incredibly popular, with millions of people downloading from these websites every day.
While these websites are well-known for being a source of pirated content, they can also be used to share large files that are legally allowed to be distributed.
However, due to the extensive catalogue of pirated movies, series, video games, and more, the reputation of torrent websites is still a grey area.
TorrentFreak recently published the 10 most pirated TV shows in the world, with the Mandalorian taking the top spot.
Filling out the top three were The Boys and West World. The top ten most torrented TV shows for 2020 are detailed below.
|Rank
|Last year
|Show title
|1
|(3)
|The Mandalorian
|2
|N/A
|The Boys
|3
|N/A
|Westworld
|4
|(4)
|Vikings
|5
|N/A
|Star Trek: Picard
|6
|(8)
|Rick and Morty
|7
|(6)
|Walking Dead
|8
|N/A
|The Outsider
|9
|(10)
|Arrow
|10
|(7)
|The Flash
Most popular torrent websites
TorrentFreak has now added to the above information by detailing the ten most popular torrent websites for the year 2020.
It used the Alexa website rank of these torrent websites to formulate its list.
It noted a trend where English-language torrent sites decreased in numbers, whereas foreign language site usage grew.
“For example, sites such as Rutracker.org, Rutor.info, Yggtorrent.si, Etoland.co.kr, Nnnmclub.to, Dytt8.net, and Torrentdia.com are all more popular than the sites at the bottom of our top 10,” said TorrentFreak.
TorrentFreak’s report shows that The Pirate Bay remains the most visited torrent site in the world, with millions of visitors per day before even considering any proxies and mirrors.
Two newcomers enter the top ten – TorrentGalaxy and Zooqle – while Torrentz2 and Tamilrockers both lost their positions in the list.
The top 10 is as follows:
1. ThePirateBay
- Alexa rank: 299
- Last year: 1
2. YTS.mx
- Alexa rank: 376
- Last year: 2
3. 1337x
- Alexa rank: 394
- Last year: 3
4. NYAA.si
- Alexa rank: 824
- Last year: 5
5. RARBG
- Alexa rank: 826
- Last year: 4
6. FitGirl Repacks
- Alexa rank: 2,342
- Last year: 9
7. LimeTorrents
- Alexa rank: 2,769
- Last year: 8
8. EZTV.re
- Alexa rank: 5,681
- Last year: 7
9. TorrentGalaxy
- Alexa rank: 5,734
- Last year: N/A
10. Zooqle
- Alexa rank: 6,907
- Last year: N/A
