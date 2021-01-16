The new shows coming to DStv and Showmax in 2021

2021 will see MultiChoice host a range of new local and international content on its satellite broadcasting service DStv and online streaming platform Showmax, the company has told MyBroadband.

“MultiChoice Group remains focused on further scaling our video entertainment platform across the continent, focusing on both traditional broadcasting and streaming services, and to continue increasing our investment in local content,” the company stated.

One part of this drive was the 2020 launch of the option to subscribe to DStv without requiring a decoder or satellite connection.

In addition, the introduction of the Explora Ultra decoder in late 2020 is intended to help drive it towards being a super-aggregator.

The decoder offers built-in wireless connectivity and allows users to access third-party streaming apps, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video; in addition to Showmax and DStv streaming.

MyBroadband asked whether the company would be expanding its app selection this year, but it did not elaborate on this point.

New DStv and Showmax programming

MultiChoice did share details on new content that will be offered on DStv and Showmax.

DStv viewers can expect a number of new shows in 2021, including Reyka, Lioness, Survivor South Africa, and a localised version of the popular matchmaking show, Love Island.

With regards to Showmax, subscribers can look forward to being offered more new original production than ever before.

“We have just announced our first Kenyan Showmax Original, a gritty crime procedural drama Crime & Justice, and our first Nigerian Showmax Original series, I am Laycon, launches in February,” MultiChoice said.

Other upcoming Showmax Originals include:

Season 2 of Tali’s Wedding Diary

Small-town psychological thriller Dam

Cape Flats neo-noir murder mystery Skemerdans

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s reality series Uthando Lodumo

Blood Psalms, a series based on ancient African mythology, Showmax’s first co-production with Canal+ International

In addition, Showmax said it will also continue to offer the best HBO and international series to South Africa first.

“This includes shows like Raised by Wolves, made by four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott, filmed in Cape Town and already up for 2021 Critics Choice Super Awards for Best Science-Fiction Fantasy Series, as well as the critically acclaimed teen series We Are Who We Are, the first TV series from Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino.”

Showmax Pro

MultiChoice launched its Showmax Pro package in 2020.

This product bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with live sports streaming from SuperSport in addition to live music channels and news.

While it features coverage of sports like soccer and boxing, other in-demand options such as rugby, cricket, tennis, and cycling are not available.

We asked whether MultiChoice was planning to expand this selection.

The company did not provide details on this but claimed it had seen positive uptake of the offering in South Africa and other key markets including Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana.