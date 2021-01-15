What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

15 January 2021

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Night Stalker – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 6.4

The Good Lord Bird – Limited Series

Showmax

IMDb – 7.5

Avengers: Endgame

Video Play

IMDb – 8.4

Chris Rock Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut

Netflix

IMDb – 6.6

Southpaw

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 7.4

Her

Video Play

IMDb – 8.0

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption, and Conspiracy

Netflix

IMDb – 6.7

City of Lies

Showmax

IMDb – 6.4

Aladdin

Video Play

IMDb –4.9

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Netflix

IMDb – 7.3

The Current War

Showmax

IMDb – 6.5

Spectre

Video Play

IMDb – 6.8

Lupin – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 7.8

Jurassic World

Showmax

IMDb – 7.0

Oblivion

Video Play

IMDb – 7.0

