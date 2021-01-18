Live DStv channels launched on Showmax

Showmax has begun testing the live streaming of two channels which were previously only available on DStv.

The streaming service has launched two pop-up channels for KykNET and Mzansi Magic, allowing subscribers in South Africa to stream these channels live.

“We’re always looking at ways of making the Showmax experience better for our customers,” said MultiChoice Group CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video Yolisa Phahle.

“During last year’s lockdown, we gave subscribers access to live news channels.”

“Now, following this month’s Presidential address, South Africans will continue to spend more time at home, and so, once again, we’d like to make sure our customers have something extra,” Phahle said.

The Mzansi Magic live stream is available exclusively in South Africa, while kykNET is also available in Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Availability and subscriptions

These live channels are available on all Showmax subscription plans, including Showmax, Showmax mobile, Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro mobile.

Showmax’s mobile plans give full access to all the content on Showmax or Showmax Pro for half the price, and the Showmax mobile app includes data-saving settings that limit data usage to less than 100MB per hour.

“Showmax and Showmax Pro – which includes live sport from SuperSport including all Premier League, Serie A and La Liga matches – are available as standalone streaming services to anyone with an internet connection and the right device, such as phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops, from only R49 per month,” the company said.

These pop-up channels will be available for Showmax subscribers until 31 March 2021.

Pricing for the Showmax packages in South Africa is available below.

Showmax package comparison Package Max streaming quality Simultaneous streams Price pm Showmax Mobile SD (Mobile only) 1 R49 Showmax HD 2 R99 Showmax Pro Mobile SD (Mobile only) 1 R225 Showmax Pro HD 2 R449

DStv streaming service

In November 2020, DStv launched a standalone streaming service, allowing subscribers to watch live TV without a satellite dish.

Instead, they can simply stream all their DStv content over a fibre connection with an identical interface and user experience.

This is enabled by devices such as the DStv Streama box, which includes built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and is expected to launch in the near future.

Users can also watch DStv anywhere and at any time on their iOS device, Android, Chromecast, Apple TV, or Smart TV.

Subscribers can sign up for standalone streaming packages which are available on a month-to-month basis at identical prices to their satellite counterparts.

Streaming customers can also watch their favourite shows on Catch Up on four devices, with a maximum of two concurrent streams.

