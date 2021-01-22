What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

22 January 2021

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Spycraft – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 6.8

spycraft

Infamous

Showmax

IMDb – 4.0

infamous

Dragons: Riders of Berk – Season 1

Video Play

IMDb – 8.0

dreamworks-dragons

Sightless

Netflix

IMDb – 5.4

Sightless

The Butler

Showmax

IMDb – 7.2

the-butler

Comedians & Cocktails

Video Play

IMDb – N/A

Comedians and Cocktails

Assassin Nation

Netflix

IMDb – 5.9

Assassin Nation

Raised by Wolves – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 7.7

raised-by-wolves-2020

Steve Jobs

Video Play

IMDb – 7.2

Steve Jobs

Outside the Wire

Netflix

IMDb – 5.4

outside-the-wire

American Gangster

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 7.8

american-gangster

The World’s End

Video Play

IMDb – 7.0

The-Worlds-End

Thoroughbreds

Netflix

IMDb – 6.7

thoroughbreds

American Ultra

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 6.1

american-ultra

As Above, So Below

Video Play

IMDb – 6.2

AsAboveSoBelow-2014

