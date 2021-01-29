What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.
50M2 – Season 1
IMDb – 7.0
The Great Wall
IMDb – 5.9
Amy Schumer: Mostly Sex Stuff
IMDb – 5.8
Fate: The Winx Saga – Season 1
IMDb – 7.1
The Silencing
IMDb – 6.2
The Climb
IMDb – 6.9
Blown Away – Season 2
IMDb – 6.9
Knives Out
IMDb – 7.9
Words on Bathroom Walls
IMDb – 7.0
Rocketman
IMDb – 7.3
A Score to Settle
IMDb – 4.6
Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 6
IMDb – 8.4
Bonding – Season 2
IMDb – 7.2
This is 40
IMDb – 6.2
Entertaining with Beth – Season 1
IMDb – N/A
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.