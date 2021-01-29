What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

29 January 2021

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

50M2 – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 7.0

50m2

The Great Wall

Showmax

IMDb – 5.9

the-great-wall

Amy Schumer: Mostly Sex Stuff

Video Play

IMDb – 5.8

amy-schumer-mostly-sex-stuff

Fate: The Winx Saga – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 7.1

fate-the-winx-saga

The Silencing

Showmax

IMDb – 6.2

the-silencing

The Climb

Video Play

IMDb – 6.9

the-climb-2020

Blown Away – Season 2

Netflix

IMDb – 6.9

blown-away

Knives Out

Showmax

IMDb – 7.9

knives-out

Words on Bathroom Walls

Video Play

IMDb – 7.0

words-on-bathroom-walls

Rocketman

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 7.3

rocketman-2019

A Score to Settle

Showmax

IMDb – 4.6

a-score-to-settle

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 6

Video Play

IMDb – 8.4

Bonding – Season 2

Netflix

IMDb – 7.2

This is 40

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 6.2

Entertaining with Beth – Season 1

Video Play

IMDb – N/A

