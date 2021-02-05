What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.
Baywatch
IMDb – 5.5
Pitch Perfect 3
IMDb – 5.8
Wonder Woman
IMDb – 7.4
Black Beach
IMDb – 5.0
The Vow
IMDb – 6.8
American Made
IMDb – 7.2
Firefly Lane – Season 1
IMDb – 7.5
The Gentlemen
IMDb – 7.8
Don’t Think Twice
IMDb – 6.7
Suits – Season 9
IMDb – 8.5
Midway
IMDb – 6.7
Straight Outta Compton
IMDb – 7.8
Parks and Recreation – Season 7
IMDb – 8.6
The Hateful Eight
IMDb – 7.8
The Kingdom
IMDb – 7.0
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.