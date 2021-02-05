What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

5 February 2021

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Baywatch

Netflix

IMDb5.5

baywatch

Pitch Perfect 3

Showmax

IMDb5.8

pitch-perfect-3

Wonder Woman

Video Play

IMDb7.4

wonder-woman-2017

Black Beach

Netflix

IMDb5.0

black-beach

The Vow

Showmax

IMDb6.8

the-vow

American Made

Video Play

IMDb7.2

american-made

Firefly Lane – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb7.5

The Gentlemen

Showmax

IMDb7.8

the-gentlemen

Don’t Think Twice

Video Play

IMDb6.7

dont-think-twice

Suits – Season 9

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb8.5

suits

Midway

Showmax

IMDb6.7

midway-2019

Straight Outta Compton

Video Play

IMDb7.8

straight-outta-compton

Parks and Recreation – Season 7

Netflix

IMDb8.6

parks-and-recreation

The Hateful Eight

Showmax

IMDb7.8

the-hateful-eight

The Kingdom

Video Play

IMDb7.0

the-kingdom-2007

