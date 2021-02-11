DStv with uncapped fibre – MultiChoice in talks with ISPs

DStv is in discussions with local Internet service providers (ISPs) about bundling its streaming packages with uncapped fibre products.

This is according to MultiChoice chief operating officer Simon Camerer, who told MyBroadband in an interview that talks are ongoing regarding the launch of these bundled products.

“We have been talking,” Camerer said.

“The first step was to create the streaming product and the second step is discussions with service providers, which are ongoing.”

Camerer said he could not confirm a timeline for the launch of these bundled offerings at this stage.

Bundled DStv and uncapped fibre coming soon

This follows after MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela previously told MyBroadband that the company plans to launch DStv subscriptions bundled with uncapped fibre before the end of its financial year in March 2021.

“The target is this financial year, but of course this year is one of those big years where we have a lot of things we are bringing out at the same stage, and I think we are trying to make sure that we stagger them nicely and that we give people an opportunity to understand these products,” Mawela said.

“Our view is that we will still be able to roll it out within this financial year – we don’t see any hiccups there.”

He said that MultiChoice is considering its partnerships with ISPs carefully, noting that they do not want to take something to market they are not satisfied with.

It is unclear whether this offering is still on track to launch before the end of MultiChoice’s financial year, and this will likely depend on the discussions with ISPs.

Service and price expectations

The bundled offering referred to by Mawela and Camerer will comprise a standalone DStv streaming service that will be bundled with a fibre package at a discounted rate, meaning South Africans will no longer require a satellite connection to watch DStv.

Instead, they will use the new DStv Explora Ultra or upcoming Streama set-top box, both of which can deliver the full DStv bouquet over an Internet connection.

Local ISPs previously told MyBroadband that they were open to bundling DStv packages with their fibre products.

Cool Ideas believes there is strong potential for the adoption of this type of offering, while Cybersmart CTO Laurie Fialkov said the launch of a bundled product would be an excellent solution for its customers.

“As most of our customers are already using DStv Now, a bundled offering would be great for us,” Fialkov said.

“Depending on DStv’s discount to us, we could offer a bundled 500Mbps service between the R999 and R1,299 mark,” Fialkov said

This price projection is based on a bundled offering on Cybersmart’s own Lightspeed fibre network.

