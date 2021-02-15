DStv prices vs inflation in South Africa – 2000 to 2021

MultiChoice recently announced its annual price adjustments for DStv, with the fees of several packages set to increase from 1 April 2021.

DStv Premium subscriptions will increase by 1.22%, from R819 to R829 per month.

Like last year, DStv Compact Plus subscriptions will increase by R10 per month to R539, which is just under 2%.

DStv Compact subscribers were spared an increase last year but will pay R10 per month more from 1 April 2021 — a 2.5% increase from R399 to R409 per month.

Statistics South Africa has determined that the average inflation for 2019 was 3.3%. This means that the increases for DStv Premium, Compact Plus, and Compact are below inflation.

DStv Family and DStv Access will see more substantial increases percentage-wise.

Subscribers on the DStv Family package will pay R295 per month. This is R20 more than last year – an increase of 5.7%. DStv Access has increased by 4.5%, from R110 to R115 per month.

Both these increase are above the average inflation rate for 2020.

The price of DStv EasyView will not change in 2021.

The price of DStv EasyView has been R29 per month since 2013. MultiChoice increased it to R39 in 2015 but decreased it again in 2016.

The following graphs show how the price of DStv Premium and DStv Family has performed relative to inflation.

DStv Premium against inflation – 2000 to 2021

DStv Family against inflation – 2013 to 2021

DStv price increases – 1 April 2021

The following table shows how the price of DStv will change on 1 April 2021 compared to the current fees.