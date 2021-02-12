What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

12 February 2021

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Mortal Engines

Netflix

Babe

Showmax

The Debt

Video Play

Red Dot

Netflix

Can You Keep a Secret?

Showmax

The American President

Video Play

News of the World

Netflix

Notting Hill

Netflix and Showmax

Home

Video Play

The Grinch

Netflix

The Stand – Season 1

Showmax

Marlon

Video Play

The World We Make

Netflix

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? – Season 1

Showmax

The Climb

Video Play

