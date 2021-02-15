New DStv channel to launch next month

MultiChoice has announced that a new channel called tvN will launch on DStv on 1 March 2021.

TvN is a South Korean global entertain network that will offer a variety of Korean entertainment on DStv.

“The best of K-POP and K-dramas will burst onto South African television screens as the MultiChoice Group and its counterpart CJ ENM HK partner to bring the best of Korean entertainment to DStv,” MultiChoice said.

“This marks the first foray for Korea’s number 1 entertainment brand into the continent.”

The new channel will be available on DStv channel 134 and will offer “popular music variety programmes, romance-filled series and action movies with world-famous Korean stars”.

“The Korean channel is specially curated and packaged for African audiences and will be available to local viewers first as a pop-up for four months,” MultiChoice said.

“With all content being subtitled and a dedicated drama slot dubbed in English, the pop-up channel will deliver fresh hourly programming every weekday from 18:45 CAT.”

MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video Yolisa Phahle said the launch of the tvN channel is part of DStv’s commitment to bring the best of international content to South Africa.

“DStv customers can now explore South Korean lifestyle through tvN’s dynamic entertainment offering,” Phahle said.

“Through the quality of its rich stories the channel broadens the already extensive range of viewing options we have on DStv for a variety of audiences.”