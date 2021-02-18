MultiChoice appoints new executive

MultiChoice South Africa has announced the appointment of Collen Dlamini as its new Executive Head of Corporate Affairs.

“MultiChoice is excited to see how Collen will be able to use his extensive network of key stakeholders in both the private and public sectors in South Africa and beyond, to grow MultiChoice’s existing strategies,” said CEO of MultiChoice South Africa Nyiko Shiburi.

Dlamini, who is a lawyer by training, previously served as Group Head of Regulatory Affairs for Kagiso Media and Special Regulations and Consumers Specialist at MTN.

He was also Executive Director at Future Managers, a company which uses digital platforms to complement traditional platforms to enhance teaching and learning for students and lecturers.

In addition, Dlamini was Business Manager and Corporate Affairs Executive at South Africa’s leading academic and law publisher Juta and Company.

He most recently founded the Copyright Coalition of South Africa (NPC).

“As its then Chairman, he led a lobbying group of 22 creative industry trade associations to influence the President’s decision to refer the flawed Copyright Amendment Bill and Performers Protection Bill back to Parliament for reconsideration,” MultiChoice Group stated.

Nyiko said that Collen’s appointment was a significant step in the right direction for MultiChoice.

“We hope he will add to the team as he brings his flair for building confidence, competence, and capacity in the workforce to deliver the best quality that our customers desire.”

“Collen will no doubt be a wonderful addition to the leadership of MultiChoice. We are truly excited to have him on board and wish him great success,” Nyiko added.