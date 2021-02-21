BritBox in South Africa – What shows and prices to expect

BritBox recently announced that it would be launching in South Africa in the second half of this year, bringing a wide selection of British content to South African audiences.

The British streaming service is operated by BBC Studios and ITV and uses a similar subscription model to Netflix and Showmax, charging customers for a monthly subscription.

BritBox is set to compete with these and other incumbent platforms in the South African streaming market, including DStv’s standalone streaming service and Amazon Prime Video.

There is currently no confirmed pricing or content catalogue for the South African version of BritBox.

However, the streaming service predominantly focuses on British content and will likely include a wealth of BBC- and ITV-owned content that may not have been available in South Africa previously.

To provide South Africans with an idea of the content and the expected price of the streaming service, we have compared the same data from those countries where the service is already available.

These are the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, with South Africa being the fifth region worldwide that BritBox has expanded to.

Content expectations

On its official website, Britbox provides a reel of show posters that it says provides a good indication of the content coming to the South African version of the platform.

It also states that it will bring South African viewers an “unrivalled collection of British TV, from beloved classics to the biggest shows direct from the BBC and ITV”.

“Binge on complete seasons of your favourites or discover something new to watch from thousands of hours of brilliant British Dramas, Comedies, Documentaries, Lifestyle shows, and more,” the website states.

The following shows are previewed on the website:

The Voice UK

Poldark

The Office UK

The Chase

Doctor Who

Blackadder

Fawlty Towers

Father Brown

Line of Duty

Inspector Morse

This selection is in line with the shows listed under BritBox in other countries, according to the catalogues listed on JustWatch.

Other notable BritBox shows available in other countries include Downtown Abbey, Broadchurch, Father Ted, Sherlock, Mr Bean, and Yes Minister.

We have compared the number of movies and shows available on BritBox in the United States, Canada, UK, and Australia below to provide an idea of the content selection on the service.

BritBox Content by Country Country Movies Series Total United Kingdom 244 369 613 United States 144 303 447 Canada 138 288 426 Australia 43 152 195

Price in other countries

BritBox has a similar subscription to Netflix and other competitors, and it also offers high-definition and standard-definition streams.

In certain regions, it offers a free trial period for the first month, although it is unclear if this will be offered in South Africa.

The price of BritBox in South Africa has not yet been confirmed, but the cost of a subscription in other countries can provide a rough estimate of the service’s price locally.

There is only a single subscription type offered by BritBox which provides access to the entire catalogue of content with no streaming restrictions or advertisements.

Below is the price of a BritBox subscription in the other four countries in which it has launched.

Figures were converted to South African rand using the relevant exchange rate at the time of writing.