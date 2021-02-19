What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

19 February 2021

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

American Sniper

Netflix

IMDb – 7.3

Above Suspicion

Showmax

IMDb – 5.5

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Video Play

IMDb – 6.7

Behind Her Eyes – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 7.1

Kick-Ass 2

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 6.5

Scooby Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost

Video Play

IMDb – 6.5

Amend: The Fight for America – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 5.5

Trouble

Showmax

IMDb – 6.0

The Tale Of Despereaux

Video Play

IMDb – 6.1

Jurassic World

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 7.0

The Capture – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 7.8

Man Of Tai Chi

Video Play

IMDb – 6.1

Peter Pan

Netflix

IMDb – 6.8

The Little Mermaid Live

Showmax

IMDb – 5.6

Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Video Play

IMDb – 5.3

