New age restrictions for Netflix shows in South Africa

Netflix has added new maturity ratings to its online catalogue of shows that are aligned with the standards of the Films and Publications Board (FPB).

Users of the streaming service in South Africa recently noted that FPB ratings had been added to show descriptions within the Netflix app, as well as to the corner of the screen when streaming.

These ratings appear as an FPB classification triangle, which includes an age rating as well as a consumer advisory (e.g., SV for sexual violence).

This follows an announcement last year that the FPB and Netflix had agreed that Netflix in South Africa would fall under its regulatory domain.

The Film and Publication Amendment Act requires all distributors of films, games, and certain publications to register with the FPB and ensure that their materials are classified prior to reaching consumers.

The FPB states that its classification guidelines were aligned with the social norms and values of the South African public, and provide advisories and age ratings that protect vulnerable customers.

Netflix maturity ratings explained

Netflix confirmed its new maturity and age rating system in a post on its support page.

The streaming service also explained that maturity ratings are either set by Netflix or by a local standards organization – in this case, the FPB.

The FPB classification triangle, which details the maturity rating of the show, appears as follows:

When first playing a title, the rating will appear briefly in the top corner of your screen.

On a TV show or movie’s details page. The location of this information may vary by device.

Netflix displays various FPB ratings for shows on its platform, depending on the content of each show.

These are detailed in the image below.

Netflix subscribers can also use these ratings to prevent their children from watching shows with inappropriate content.

For example, users can create a profile with a specific maturity rating or choose maturity ratings that will be blocked on a certain profile.

These age restriction changes will be across all platforms and devices that Netflix is available on in South Africa

“Our work with the Film and Publications Board is part of our wider efforts to give our members more control and choice,” Netflix told MyBroadband.

“We want our members in South Africa to have the information they need to make informed entertainment choices for themselves and their families.”

A screenshot of what the new FPB rating triangle looks like on a Netflix show description is shown below.

