What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

26 February 2021

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

High-Rise Invasion – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

high-rise-invasion

Angel Has Fallen

Showmax

IMDb – 6.4

angel-has-fallen

The Craft: Legacy

Video Play

IMDb – 4.3

the-craft-legacy

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

age-of-samurai-battle-for-japan

Pacific Rim

Showmax

IMDb – 6.9

pacific-rim

Constantine: City of Demons

Video Play

IMDb – 7.7

constantine-city-of-demons-the-movie

Canine Intervention – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 5.5

canine-intervention

21 Bridges

Showmax

IMDb – 6.6

21-bridges

Father Figures

Video Play

IMDb – 5.5

father-figures

I Care a Lot

Netflix

IMDb – 6.3

i-care-a-lot

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 5.8

teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles

Batman Soul of The Dragon

Video Play

IMDb – 6.0

batman-soul-of-the-dragon

Ginny & Georgia – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

ginny-and-georgia

12 Years a Slave

Showmax

IMDb – 8.1

12-years-a-slave

The Legend of Tarzan

Video Play

IMDb – 6.2

the-legend-of-tarzan

