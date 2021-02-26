What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

High-Rise Invasion – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

Angel Has Fallen

Showmax

IMDb – 6.4

The Craft: Legacy

Video Play

IMDb – 4.3

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

Pacific Rim

Showmax

IMDb – 6.9

Constantine: City of Demons

Video Play

IMDb – 7.7

Canine Intervention – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 5.5

21 Bridges

Showmax

IMDb – 6.6

Father Figures

Video Play

IMDb – 5.5

I Care a Lot

Netflix

IMDb – 6.3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 5.8

Batman Soul of The Dragon

Video Play

IMDb – 6.0

Ginny & Georgia – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

12 Years a Slave

Showmax

IMDb – 8.1

The Legend of Tarzan

Video Play

IMDb – 6.2

