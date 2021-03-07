What’s coming to Showmax Pro in South Africa in 2021

MultiChoice South Africa is happy with the uptake of Showmax Pro in South Africa as well as across the African continent.

This is according to a spokesperson for the company who recently told MyBroadband more about the popularity of the service and what users can expect from it in the coming year.

MultiChoice launched Showmax Pro in South Africa back in August 2020, with mobile and standard packages priced at R225 and R449, respectively.

The service bundles Showmax’s standard collection of movies and TV shows, with live news and sports such as football, boxing, wrestling, and athletics.

According to MultiChoice, both packages have seen interest in South Africa, with increase in viewing recorded for particular events.

“Regardless of the device used, there are noticeable spikes in viewership for key matches in international leagues such as the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga, as well as the local leagues like the DStv Premiership,” the spokesperson said.

While several MyBroadband readers have said the service is too expensive without other popular sports like rugby, cricket, golf, and tennis, MultiChoice stated there were no plans to change Showmax Pro pricing in South Africa at the moment.

Coming to Showmax Pro

When asked about new sports headed to the service, MultiChoice said there were several sports documentaries to look out for.

“Earlier this year, HBO’s brilliant Tiger Woods documentary series joined the other top HBO content on the platform, where it is currently available to stream for all Showmax subscribers,” the spokesperson said.

New sport documentaries will be available on Showmax Pro before making their way to DStv’s SuperSport channels.

The first of these will be Klopp – The Inside Story, which will premiere on 8 March. This title should be popular with Liverpool fans in particular, MultiChoice said.

Next is South African Moto GP breakout star Brad Binder’s remarkable story in BB Reflections 2.0, which will be available on 12 March. The documentary will then head to SuperSport from 19 March.

In April, Kobe: Life of a Legend will air first on Showmax Pro in South Africa before it airs on SuperSport.

MultiChoice said that there were a number of other exciting projects coming up, which they will share when details become available.

There were no details available on the possible inclusion of the 2021 Olympics or British & Irish Lions tour this year, however.

