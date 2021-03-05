Free SuperSport for all DStv customers next weekend

MultiChoice has announced an open weekend for SuperSport content through the DStv app.

Customers subscribed to the DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access packages will be able to view all SuperSport channels through the DStv app (formerly known as DStv Now) on Saturday 13 March and Sunday 14 March.

“If you’re a DStv customer on any package, all you need to do is download the DStv App on your smart device and you will be able to see every SuperSport channel on Saturday 13 March and Sunday 14 March,” MultiChoice said.

“This means that if you’re currently subscribed to DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access or EasyView, you can watch all the SuperSport channels on DStv using the DStv App.”

MultiChoice said the open weekend would include a number of major sports events including boxing, soccer, and cricket.

“With the DStv Open Window, you can get in on the conversation and watch the sports events that have taken Mzansi by storm,” MultiChoice said.

How to watch

To sign up for the open weekend, you can open the DStv app on your device, log in, and watch any of SuperSport’s 24-hour channels live.

If you do not have the DStv app, you can download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

“The Open Window is for streaming channels only – you won’t see any additional titles on Catch Up, but you will see your regular Catch Up content,” MultiChoice said.

“If you choose to upgrade, you will get loads more Catch Up with your new package.”

Below is a selection of the sport available on DStv’s SuperSport open weekend: