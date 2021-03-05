What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

5 March 2021

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Moxie

Netflix

IMDb6.6

moxie

Diana

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb5.5

diana

Harrow – Season 2

Video Play

IMDb7.6

harrow

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Netflix

IMDb7.0

biggie-i-got-a-story-to-tell

Room

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb8.1

room

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob

Video Play

IMDb6.3

scooby-doo-the-sword-and-the-scoob

Training Day

Netflix

IMDb7.7

training-day

American Sniper

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb7.3

american-sniper

Sully

Video Play

IMDb7.4

sully

Gone Girl

Netflix

IMDb8.1

gone-girl

Scarface

Showmax

IMDb8.3

scarface

Secrets and Lies – Season 2

Video Play

IMDb7.6

secrets-and-lies

The Grudge

Netflix

IMDb4.3

the-grudge-2020

Need for Speed

Showmax

IMDb6.4

need-for-speed

New Amsterdam – Season 1

Video Play

IMDb8.1

new-amsterdam

