What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

12 March 2021

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

The Block Island Sound

Netflix

IMDb7.0

We Stand Alone Together

Showmax

IMDb8.6

Inside Man

Video Play

IMDb7.6

Crawl

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb6.1

Safe House

Showmax

IMDb6.7

The Adjustment Bureau

Video Play

IMDb7.0

Pacific Rim: The Black – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb7.1

Out of Time

Showmax

IMDb6.5

Thomas & Friends – Season 3

Video Play

IMDb6.6

Last Chance U: Basketball – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb8.3

Official Secrets

Showmax

IMDb7.3

Sound of Metal

Video Play

IMDb7.8

Marriage or Mortgage – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb4.6

Don Jon

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb6.5

Wonder Woman 1984

Video Play

IMDb5.4

