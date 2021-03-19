What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

19 March 2021

Here are the latest shows you can watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 3

Netflix

IMDb – 8.6

Fargo

Showmax

IMDb – 8.1

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Video Play

IMDb – 8.7

Skylines

Netflix

IMDb – 4.7

Carol

Showmax

IMDb – 7.2

Freaky

Video Play

IMDb – 6.3

The Lost Pirate Kingdom – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 6.5

Along Came Polly

Showmax

IMDb – 6.0

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins

Video Play

IMDb – 5.5

The Switch

Netflix and Showmax

IMDb – 6.1

The Stand – Season 1

Showmax

IMDb – 5.5

War Dogs

Video Play

IMDb – 7.1

Black Ink Crew New York – Season 1

Netflix

IMDb – 4.7

Safe House

Showmax

IMDb – 6.7

This Is 40

Video Play

IMDb – 6.2

