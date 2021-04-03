Most-watched TV shows in South Africa revealed

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRCSA) has released its television audience measurements for February 2021.

The data includes a list of the most-watched shows on DStv, SABC 1, 2, 3, and Etv.

The BRCSA said the report does not give the total viewership of DStv commercial channels, and the figures reflect viewership on the platform at the top tier.

For instances where the same show appeared across multiple channels, we only included figures for the channel where it had the highest number of viewers.

The table below details the most-watched shows in South Africa in February 2021.

Most-Watched TV Shows Channel Show Peak Viewers Top 5 SABC 1 Uzalo 8,054,922 SABC 1 Generations: The Legacy 6,575,503 Etv Scandal 5,293,969 SABC 1 Skeem Saam 4,929,197 SABC 2 Muvhango 4,331,877 Top per channel SABC 1 Uzalo 8,054,922 SABC 1 Generations: The Legacy 6,575,503 SABC 2 Muvhango 4,331,877 SABC 2 Live Lotto Draw 2,690,749 SABC 3 Desert Megapride 620,419 SABC 3 Boteti 605,883 Etv Scandal 5,293,969 Etv Imbewu 4,155,983 DStv The Queen 1,612,716 DStv Gomora 1,567,448

COVID-19 news and digital migration

Monthly viewership for the most-watched shows on each channel has declined slightly, although Imbewu on Etv recently overtook Rythym City to become the second most popular show on that channel.

Among the most-watched shows on SABC 2 were the national addresses to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa. These were excluded from the comparison, but it is interesting to note that the President’s Address on COVID-19 vaccination in February garnered 2,690,749 viewers.

Additionally, the President’s update on COVID-19 lockdown restrictions was viewed by 2,350,410 people on SABC 2 and the State of the Nation Address received just under 2 million viewers on that channel.

One of the most significant changes underway in the national broadcasting industry is the long-overdue migration from analogue to digital broadcasting.

This process is expected to take around one year and will free up high-demand spectrum for use by mobile operators.

The rollout of digital migration is occurring on a province-by-province basis and sees the government subsiding new digital decoders to indigent households while offering others the option to upgrade through various partners.

The analogue TV switch-off dates for each province are shown below.

Free State – March 2021

Northern Cape – April 2021

North West – May 2021

Mpumalanga – May 2021

Eastern Cape – May 2021

Kwa-Zulu Natal – July 2021

Western Cape – November 2021

Limpopo – December 2021

Gauteng – January 2022

Note that this timeline is an estimate and the department has said it will provide further detail in future.