SABC to launch sports channels on Openview

The SABC and eMedia Holdings have announced a new broadcasting carriage agreement that will see the latter’s Openview service broadcast existing and new SABC channels and radio stations.

The agreement is intended to make the SABC’s content accessible to a wider audience, executives from the two companies said during an event in Hyde Park, Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

While Openview will retain existing SABC TV Channels such as SABC 1, SABC 2, and SABC 3, it will also offer a brand new SABC Sport channel.

In addition, the SABC will unveil two more entertainment channels within the next three months. Furthermore, the SABC’s 19 public radio stations will also be coming to Openview.

SABC COO Ian Plaatjes said that the sports channel – which will be launched within the next month – will offer a variety of sports programming including live sports, archived content, and new sports shows.

Although the broadcaster did not name the exact sports or tournaments which will be broadcasted, a video shown during the event showed teaser clips from local and international soccer, Protea cricket, Top 14 rugby, boxing, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, among others.

Win-win situation

Before the agreement, Openview had more than 2.3 million homes connected in South Africa, offering 18 TV channels and 9 radio stations.

eMedia Holdings CFO Antonio Lee said the agreement presented a win-win situation for the companies, with Openview getting more content to show its viewers, while the SABC is able to get more eyeballs on its content, both of which can potentially increase revenue.

Of importance is that the SABC’s new channels will not be exclusive to Openview, but will also be available on its DTT and other OTT platforms.

The SABC TV channels which will be available on Openview going forward include:

SABC 1

SABC 2

SABC 3

SABC Sport

Two yet-to-be confirmed SABC entertainment channels

The 19 SABC radio stations which will also be offered on Openview in the next three months are: