What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

Here are some of the best recently added movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood – S1
IMDb – 8.9
DAM
IMDb – 8.8
Hail, Caesar!
IMDb – 6.3
Seaspiracy
IMDb – 8.6
Burden
IMDb – 6.6
The Dilemma
IMDb – 5.3
Outlander – S4
IMDb – 8.4
We stand alone together
IMDb – 8.6
Repo Men
IMDb – 6.3
All about Nina
IMDb – 6.1
Four Weddings and a Funeral
IMDb – 7.1
42
IMDb – 7.5
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
IMDb – 5.8
If I stay
IMDb – 6.7
The Wolf of Snow Hollow
IMDb – 6.2
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.