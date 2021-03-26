What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

26 March 2021

Here are some of the best recently added movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood – S1

Netflix 

IMDb – 8.9

DAM

Showmax

IMDb8.8

Hail, Caesar!

Video Play

IMDb6.3

Seaspiracy

Netflix

IMDb – 8.6

Burden

Showmax

IMDb – 6.6

The Dilemma

Video Play

IMDb – 5.3

Outlander – S4

Netflix

IMDb – 8.4

We stand alone together

Showmax

IMDb – 8.6

Repo Men

Video Play

IMDb – 6.3

All about Nina

Netflix

IMDb – 6.1

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Showmax

IMDb – 7.1

42

Video Play

IMDb – 7.5

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

Netflix 

IMDb – 5.8

If I stay

Showmax

IMDb – 6.7

The Wolf of Snow Hollow

Video Play

IMDb – 6.2

Now read: SABC to launch sport channel on Openview

Share your thoughts: What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, a…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend